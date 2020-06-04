Here's What Trump's Latest Physical Reveals

(Newser) – President Trump experienced no side effects from his two weeks on hydroxychloroquine. That little tidbit comes courtesy of his annual physical, a summary of which was released by the White House Wednesday. Per a memo from the president's physician cited by CNN, "there were no findings of significance or changes to report"; White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Trump was deemed "healthy." The physical also made note of the fact that Trump tested negative for COVID-19 after he finished the round of hydroxychloroquine; he was taking the drug as a preventative measure after several White House staffers tested positive, even though studies have found it does not prevent coronavirus infections.

story continues below

The memo notes that Trump took the drug "in consultation with his appropriate care team members and close monitoring of the electrocardiogram (EKG) for changes in the QT interval." Abnormal heart rhythms are one of the potential side effects of the controversial drug, the AP reports. Non-coronavirus details revealed in the memo include Trump's stats (244 pounds, 6 feet 3 inches tall, blood pressure of 121/79 mmHG, resting heart rate 63 beats per minute) as well as the fact that his cholesterol is now under control thanks to medication—167 total cholesterol, down from 196 last year and 223 in 2018. His LDL or "bad cholesterol" is below 100. The AP notes he gained a pound since his physical 16 months ago, and that his body mass index of 30.5 makes him obese (a BMI of 30 or higher is considered obese). Trump also takes aspirin daily and finasteride, a drug to treat enlargement of the prostate and male pattern hair loss. (Read more President Trump stories.)

