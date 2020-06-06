Zuckerberg: It's Time I Take a Fresh Look at Things

(Newser) – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will reconsider its content policies after a backlash erupted in the company and spilled over in the media, CNN reports. "I know many of you think we should have labeled the President's posts in some way last week," he wrote on Facebook about his decision not to spike incendiary words from President Trump like "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which Twitter hid behind a flag for "glorifying violence." Zuckerberg also said he recognized that his decision "left many of you angry, disappointed and hurt" and also showed support for Black Lives Matter, saying "to members of our Black community: I stand with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter."

This after Zuckerberg's inaction triggered a handful of Facebook resignations and internal opposition from thousands of employees, the Washington Post reports. Now he plans to review Facebook policies on content regarding "instances of excessive use of police or state force" and "civil unrest," along with "the realities of voting in the midst of a pandemic." Zuckerberg had promised to remove posts that incite violence but said that didn't apply to Trump's because states are allowed by law to use force. Now Facebook will consider "options for violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or -take-it-down decisions," he says, adding that he "started meeting with the team yesterday and we're continuing the discussion soon." (Read more Facebook stories.)

