(Newser) – Florida is trying to get back to some level of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic—and the latest crime report shows it may be doing just that. The Smoking Gun reports that Tanya Cordero, 47, was arrested Monday after an incident in a mobile home in Largo, Fla. Per an arrest affidavit, Cordero and her boyfriend, with whom she shares four children, got into a fight in the home owned by the man's mother. The argument was said to have started when Cordero got miffed that her beau closed a window. That's when, according to investigators, Cordero "smashed hamburger in his face."

Cops who questioned Cordero said she denied doing so, but the man "still had hamburger in his ear upon arrival." They added that Cordero mentioned that she "hoped he choked on the burger." Cordero was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and released on her own recognizance. She's not allowed contact with her boyfriend, per judge's orders. The children's grandmother has custody of them. TSG notes she's been in other legal trouble before, including convictions for theft, narcotics possession, and battering her boyfriend in October after an argument about a Halloween outfit for one of their kids. She spent three months behind bars for the latter incident. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

