Bezos 'Happy to Lose' Customers Angered by Black Lives Matter

(Newser) – Jeff Bezos says he's received some "sickening but not surprising" messages from customers since he stated his support for the Black Lives Matter movement— but he's not worried about losing their business. On Instagram, the Amazon CEO shared a message from irate customer "Dave," redacting the man's last name and his use of racial slurs, the Hill reports. The customer claimed to have been placing an order when he discovered a statement supporting Back Lives Matter. "Maintain your stance and we will watch your profits decline and laugh about it," he told the world's richest man. "My business relationship with you is over."

"This sort of hate shouldn't be allowed to hide in the shadows. It's important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem," Bezos wrote. "And, Dave, you're the kind of customer I'm happy to lose." On Friday, Bezos shared another email exchange on Instagram in which he told an outraged customer that she shouldn't be offended by a Black Lives Matter banner on the Amazon website announcing a $10 million donation to racial justice groups, Bloomberg reports. "'Black lives matter' doesn't mean other lives don't matter," he wrote to "Macy." "Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system."


