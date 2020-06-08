Shirley Is 'Prickly,' 'Unnerving'

(Newser) – Critics say an enthralling performance by Elisabeth Moss as horror writer Shirley Jackson is one of the best things about Shirley, which the New York Times describes as a "gothic, feverish anti-biopic." The 1950s-set movie, very loosely based on the reclusive writer's life, begins with a young couple moving into the unhappy Bennington, Vermont, home that Jackson shares with her husband, philandering professor Stanley Hyman. Josephine Decker directs. Shirley, which was released on Hulu and at drive-in theaters, currently has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Four takes from critics:

Decker and screenwriter Sarah Gubbins "weave the reality of Shirley’s struggles with agoraphobia and anxiety into a fictional horror story of sorts," writes David Sims at the Atlantic. He says Shirley has given Jackson the "unsettling and incisive" treatment she needs. "Though this is a highly specific period piece, Shirley's claustrophobia resonates loudly in 2020, especially because Decker renders it with inimitable panache," he writes.

