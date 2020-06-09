Bill and Ted 3 Drops a Trailer, and a Surprise

(Newser) – If you need a Tuesday pick-me-up (and really, who doesn't these days?), Keanu Reeves might be able to supply it. The trailer for the third installment of the Bill & Ted saga is officially out, and it shows Reeves and Alex Winter being told that they failed "to unite the world and save reality as we know it." (For those needing to brush up on their Bill & Ted trivia, in 1989's Excellent Adventure the two learned their band the Wyld Stallyns would "inspire the utopian society of the future," as Entertainment Weekly puts it).

Then, Reeves' big idea: In order to write the song that will unite the world, they'll just go to the future when they've already written it—and "steal it from ourselves," as Winter puts it. So they do just that, coming face-to-face with some extremely muscular versions of themselves. Deadline reports Bill & Ted Face the Music is staying the course, with a planned theatrical release of Aug. 21, leading Vulture to quip that "for that to actually happen, Bill & Ted are going to have to time travel to the future and steal the coronavirus vaccine. If anyone can pull that off, it's Keanu." (Read more Bill & Ted stories.)

