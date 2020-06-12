5 Lines From Chappelle's Surprise George Floyd Show

(Newser) – Dave Chappelle is out with a surprise Netflix show on the George Floyd killing, one that was filmed June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, in front of a mask-wearing, socially distanced crowd, reports Variety. "It’s hard to figure out what to say about George Floyd, so I’m not going to say it yet,” Chappelle says at the start of the show, titled, 8:46. But he still manages to say quite a bit. Some lines getting attention, via Entertainment Weekly, the Washington Post, and the Hollywood Reporter:

After noting that CNN's Don Lemon called out celebrities for not speaking up more: "This is the streets talking for themselves, they don't need me right now. I kept my mouth shut. And I'll keep my mouth shut. Don't think my silence is complicit."

"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate. I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed [Floyd] in eight minutes and 46 seconds."