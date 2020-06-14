Trump: 'Won't Be Watching' Anthem Protests

(Newser) – US Soccer may have reversed its stance on allowing players to kneel during the national anthem, but one high-profile viewer won't be around to watch it happen. "I won't be watching much anymore!" tweeted President Trump on Saturday in response to the move, per Sports Illustrated. The president also retweeted a quote from Rep. Matt Gaetz that said, "I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem." Also in Trump's crosshairs is the NFL after commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for stamping out Colin Kaepernick's anthem protests, saying that the league admits "we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest." Twoth Trump in response: "And it looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!" and questioned whether Goodell was allowing players to "(disrespect) our Country & our Flag? (Read more US Soccer stories.)