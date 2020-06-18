What Is the 'Boogaloo' Movement?

(Newser) – References to the extremist "boogaloo" movement have appeared in court cases around the country, including California, where a man is accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and a federal officer, and Texas, where a man charged with drug possession was denied bond over his alleged ties to the movement. So what is it? That might depend on which supporter you ask. Coverage:



The Washington Post describes it as a "far-right extremist movement born on social media and fueled by anti-government rhetoric." It started on a 4chan forum focusing on firearms, per the BBC, before spreading to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where experts have identified hundreds of thousands of followers. About that name: It comes from Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo, the 1984 break-dancing movie sequel, which is almost identical to the original. Supporters reportedly see armed conflict with authorities as a second Civil War. "Big Igloo" and "Big Luau" are also references to the movement—hence the Hawaiian shirts seen on some supporters.