What Is the 'Boogaloo' Movement?

Even the extremists can't agree on specifics, but guns and anti-government sentiment are key
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2020 12:38 PM CDT

(Newser) – References to the extremist "boogaloo" movement have appeared in court cases around the country, including California, where a man is accused of killing a sheriff's deputy and a federal officer, and Texas, where a man charged with drug possession was denied bond over his alleged ties to the movement. So what is it? That might depend on which supporter you ask. Coverage:

  • Its infancy: The Washington Post describes it as a "far-right extremist movement born on social media and fueled by anti-government rhetoric." It started on a 4chan forum focusing on firearms, per the BBC, before spreading to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where experts have identified hundreds of thousands of followers.
  • About that name: It comes from Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo, the 1984 break-dancing movie sequel, which is almost identical to the original. Supporters reportedly see armed conflict with authorities as a second Civil War. "Big Igloo" and "Big Luau" are also references to the movement—hence the Hawaiian shirts seen on some supporters.

