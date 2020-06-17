Scarborough: Facebook Is 'Pushing People Toward Extremism

(Newser) – Joe Scarborough ripped into Mark Zuckerberg on Morning Joe Wednesday, accusing the Facebook CEO of promoting extremism that has led to domestic terrorism. Scarborough slammed Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg following a segment on the California "Boogaloo" killings of law enforcement officers, which involved two suspects who allegedly met in a Facebook group, reports Mediaite. "If you're in a libertarian group on Facebook, for example, or a Tea Party group or just like weaponry, guns, and ammo stuff, they might in the last three months have driven you to a Boogaloo page," Scarborough said, accusing Zuckerberg of setting up "promotions that actually push people towards extremist sites that kill federal officers."

Turning his fire on Sandberg, Scarborough said that when she was informed in 2016 that foreign powers were using Facebook to interfere in the election, her reaction was to get "angry at the Mark Zuckerberg employee that came to her and came to the board and warned them that American democracy was at risk." Zuckerberg is "lying, he is lying to himself, he is lying to the American people," the host said, per Business Insider. Scarborough said Congress and "the next American president" need to stand up to Silicon Valley billionaires and hold them "accountable for their lies and for their undermining of American democracy." (Read more Facebook stories.)

