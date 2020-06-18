Kristen Wiig Is Now Mom to Twins

(Newser) – Kristen Wiig isn't merely getting married again. She will do so as the mother of twins, reports People. The actress, 46, and fiance Avi Rothman, 42, became parents at some point earlier this year, per US Weekly. Both celeb sites note that Wiig hinted at the news in May when she hosted Saturday Night Live. "I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life," she said. "But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself.” No photos yet, nor any word on when the new parents will wed—they tend to keep their relationship a low-profile one. Rothman is a writer, actor, producer, and director who, like his fiancee, trained at LA's Groundlings theater. (Read more Kristen Wiig stories.)