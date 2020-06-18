(Newser) – John Bolton has begun doing interviews to promote his controversial new book, and one of the first is generating strong words. "I don't think he's fit for office," Bolton tells ABC News in regard to President Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job." The full interview between the former national security adviser and ABC's Martha Raddatz airs Sunday, but the network is providing previews. Bolton further charged that Trump seems to make every decision based solely on how it affects his reelection chances. "There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than, 'What's good for Donald Trump's reelection?'" he says.

story continues below

Trump, meanwhile, is unleashing a series of tweets against Bolton and the book, The Room Where It Happened. "Bolton's book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad," Trump wrote Thursday morning. "Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!" Trump also called Bolton, who served in the NSA post for 17 months, a "Wacko." One of the most damning claims in the book is Bolton's accusation that Trump sought help from China to boost his reelection, specifically by asking Xi Jinping to buy US agricultural products to help Trump's support among farmers, per the Hill. (Read more John Bolton stories.)

