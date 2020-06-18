 
'Do You Get the Impression the Supreme Court Doesn't Like Me?'

Trump, Obama have very different reactions to DACA ruling
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2020 1:21 PM CDT

(Newser) – The Supreme Court's surprise decision on Thursday to reject President Trump's attempt to end protections for young, undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children elicited very different responses from two men central to the case—Trump himself and predecessor Barack Obama, whose administration created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2012:

  • Trump: He sought to use the loss to rally supporters. "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," he wrote. "We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!" Trump added, per ABC News, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?" (Trump also was apparently referring to the court's decision granting workplace protections to gay and trans workers.)

  • Obama: The former president hailed the ruling, which saw Chief Justice John Roberts side with the court's four more liberal members, per the Washington Post. "Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation," he wrote. "Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals."
  • Emotional Schumer: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer choked up on the Senate floor Thursday while praising the ruling. "These wonderful DACA kids and their families have a huge burden lifted off of their shoulders," he said, per the Hill. "They don't have to worry about being deported. They can do their jobs, and I believe ... someday soon they will be American citizens."
  • Counterpoint: GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas blasted the decision and said Roberts is in the wrong line of work. "If the Chief Justice believes his political judgment is so exquisite, I invite him to resign, travel to Iowa, and get elected," he said in a statement. "I suspect voters will find his strange views no more compelling than do the principled justices."
