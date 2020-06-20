Podcaster Joe Rogan Under Fire for Old Video

(Newser) – Joe Rogan was laughing then—not sure he is now. The podcaster is under fire after a video emerged of him laughing while a comedian boasted about coercing women into giving oral sex, the New York Post reports. In the 2011 video of Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Diaz said he wouldn't let female comedians onstage without the sexual favor. "That's the gateway into coming to Hollywood, everybody knows that," said Diaz, to which Rogan asked, "How many girls did you have do that?" and Diaz shrugged, "Oh, 20." Rogan responded by laughing and tossing back his head and clapping his hands. Vanity Fair reports that Twitter user @ChemicalMishap dug up the video after accusations emerged about comedian Chris D'Elia allegedly hitting on underage girls.

D'Elia has denied it, but the LA Times reports that five women are making accusations, and his former Whitney co-star, Whitney Cummings, is quoted by Variety as saying that "predatory behavior" in comedy has to stop. Posted Wednesday, the Rogan/Diaz video picked up steam Friday and sparked debate over Rogan's behavior—including whether Spotify should drop him from a recent $100 million contract. "If Spotify doesn't condemn this we should #BoycottSpotify," tweeted Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. The Post, however, refers to Rogan's critics as "cancel mobs." All this, and Rogan put down mask-wearers last week with a slur—which prompted a takedown by comedian Bill Burr that's garnering traffic of its own. (Read more sexual misconduct stories.)

