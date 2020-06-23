'Extraordinary Act of Solidarity' From NASCAR Drivers

(Newser) – In what the AP is calling an "extraordinary act of solidarity," dozens of NASCAR drivers pushed Bubba Wallace's car to the front of the field Monday before the Talladega Superspeedway race. The day prior, a noose had been found in Wallace's stall, a shocking incident now being investigated by the FBI; Wallace is NASCAR's only black driver. Before Monday's race, all 39 other drivers and their crews marched down pit road escorting his car; he wept as he climbed out of it.

story continues below

"I’m proud to stand where I’m at. ... This sport is changing," Wallace, who was wearing an American flag mask per CNN, said. "The deal that happened (with the noose), I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile. I am going to keep on going.” Meanwhile, another noose was found hanging at a California raceway over the weekend; the incident is being investigated. (This is a "defining moment" for NASCAR.)

