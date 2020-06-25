Yet Another Grim COVID Milestone for US

(Newser) – The US added 36,358 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, a single-day high that broke the previous record of 36,285 set on April 26, during what NBC News refers to as the coronavirus pandemic's first peak. Similarly, Sunday set a new global record with 183,020 new cases, the highest ever reported in a single day, Time reports. On a podcast interview this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that over the course of his career in epidemiology he's never seen anything like the coronavirus, the Hill reports. “I’ve never seen anything closely resemble the virus in the spectrum of what it can do,” he said. On Tuesday, while testifying before lawmakers, he made a similar comment, per MarketWatch. "I’ve been dealing with viral outbreaks for the last 40 years. I’ve never seen a single virus—that is, one pathogen—have a range where 20% to 40% of the people have no symptoms."

In the US, California also set a single-day record Wednesday, with 7,149 new cases. As the Northeast has seen cases decline, southern and western states are seeing increases that officials say are tied to Memorial Day weekend, when many states began loosening restrictions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesay tied the surge in new infections to the state's reopening of the economy, which has been gradually ongoing for about a month, as well as continuing social justice protests. Adopting what NBC 4 calls "an almost fatherly tone," he said, among other things, "Washing your hands isn't just putting your damn hands, forgive my language, under the faucet for two seconds and calling it a day. We've all seen that. Many have done that. But in this pandemic, come on. We can do a little more and a little bit better." (Read more coronavirus stories.)

