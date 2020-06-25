Disneyland Has Bad News for Fans

(Newser) – Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state, the company announced Wednesday. Disney had hoped to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17 after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the AP reports. But the state has indicated it won’t issue guidelines until after July 4, the company said. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” Disney said in a statement. The company didn’t provide a new reopening date. The parks closed on March 14 and the reopening requires government approval.

Gov. Gavin Newsom “appreciates Disney’s responsiveness to his concerns about reopening amid the recent increases in COVID-19 infections across many Southern California counties," Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said. “The governor, the state and our public health experts continue to be in contact with the company and their workers—as well as other theme parks in the state—as we track and combat the spread of the virus." Disney also said it is still negotiating agreements with employee unions, some of which have raised safety concerns about the reopenings. Disney also will delay the planned July 23 reopening of its Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels. The Downtown Disney District restaurant and shopping area will reopen on July 9 as previously planned, and the company indicated it still planned to proceed with reopening Disney World in Florida on July 11.