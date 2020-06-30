Family's Boat Collides With Whale

(Newser) – Several members of a family were left with severe injuries after their boat collided with a humpback whale off the coast of Juneau, Alaska, KTUU reports. The four boaters were outside of Auke Bay, on the west side of Coghlan Island, Saturday when the whale unexpectedly surfaced in front of the 21-foot skiff and the operator could not avoid it, the Anchorage Daily News reports. They returned to shore and went to a hospital, where two people were treated and discharged the same day. A third person was flown to another hospital for treatment. NOAA Fisheries has not yet received any reports of injured or dead humpbacks in the area, but is asking the public to report if they see one. (Read more Alaska stories.)