The JK Rowling Controversy Now Involves Stephen King

(Newser) – No, JK Rowling has not backed down on her controversial stance on trans rights, and now she's involving Stephen King in headlines related to the brouhaha. As the AV Club explains, it started when a male British politician accused Rowling of using her own domestic abuse to justify discrimination against trans people. (He has since apologized, per the Independent.) In response, Rowling quoted late feminist and writer Andrea Dworkin: "'Men often react to women’s words—speaking and writing—as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women’s words with violence.’ It isn't hateful for women speak about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shaming for doing so," she tweeted. King then retweeted that, and Rowling responded by praising King on her own Twitter feed.

"It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen," she wrote. But many King fans were upset by him apparently coming alongside Rowling, and urged him to clarify whether he believes trans women are women. "Yes. Trans women are women," the horror writer tweeted. In response, Rowling deleted her tweet praising him. "To paraphrase a certain book series: Remember, if the time should come when you have to make a choice between what is right and what is easy, simply delete the tweet in a snit and keep on digging that hole," writes Allison Shoemaker at the AV Club. In the replies to King's tweet, however, it's clear some are on Rowling's side. "Women are women. Transwomen are transwomen," reads one response. "Don't bow down to the mob now." (Read more JK Rowling stories.)

