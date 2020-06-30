New Charges Against Lori Vallow Suggest 'She Knew'

(Newser) – Monday brought two small developments in the case of Lori Vallow's dead children: Vallow was hit with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. East Idaho News reports those charges came hours after police in Rexburg, Idaho, served a search warrant at the Salem home of Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell. Officers were seen in both the home and other buildings on the property, had cameras with them, and toted brown evidence bags when they left.

It's not yet know whether the charges have any connection with the search, but they do suggest prosecutors "believe she knew the bodies of both her children were buried on the Rexburg-area property of her new husband," per KTVB. The remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found three weeks ago in Daybell's backyard; he has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. No cause of death has been released for either child, and neither Vallow nor Daybell have been charged with murder. (Cell phone data aided in the search for Vallow's children.)

