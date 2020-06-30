Fox's Ingraham Calls Out Conservatives

(Newser) – Fox News host Laura Ingraham called out fellow conservatives in what the Daily Beast describes as "apocalyptic" terms Monday night. More precisely, she called out conservatives she accuses of remaining on the "sidelines" during turbulent times, per Mediaite. She suggested that the very future of the country is at stake because "violent extremists" are bent on destroying the "rule of law." And "more chaos" is on the way, she warned her viewers. “You must be willing to suit up for this battle,” she declared. "In school board meetings, town council meetings, maybe even a parent/teacher conference and, of course, state and federal elections. It is time to do or die!"

Ingraham had perhaps more scorn for those she views as traitors to conservatism. She showed clips of John Kasich, Steve Schmidt, and Bill Kristol, labeling them as "Never Trumpers" who are trying to help Democrats win. "Someday, the riots will stop," she said. "Someday, law and order will really be restored. And someday, American heroes will be celebrated again. And when that happens, we’ll remember those who deserted their colors when times got tough. We know who they are and they know who they are. And we will never forget them.” (Read more Laura Ingraham stories.)

