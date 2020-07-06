Candidate Kanye, You've Got Some Work to Do

(Newser) – Kanye West declared over the weekend that he was running for president in 2020. But there's a big difference between declaring a run and actually running, and it doesn't appear that West has made much, if any, progress on the staggering logistics involved. Publicity stunt? Devious political maneuver? The reaction is all over map. Coverage:

They're limited. If he's serious about running this late in the game, West could get on the ballot by winning the endorsement of a smaller political party, reports Reuters. He could also try to get on the ballot as an independent candidate or ask his supporters to write him in. Trouble: West doesn't appear to have filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission, notes People, and he's also already missed the deadline to be an independent candidate in several states. In states where it's not too late, the idea of getting enough volunteers to gather signatures amid a pandemic is daunting. And even as a write-in candidate, most states would require that he register in advance.