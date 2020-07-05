There's Apparently a New Kid in the 2020 Race

(Newser) – Kanye West's presidential ambitions appear to have been reborn on the Fourth of July, reports Reuters, with the rapper tweeting thusly: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West wrote, adding an American flag emoji and “#2020VISION." The BBC is skeptical how much teeth the rapper's tweet-candidacy has, noting that West doesn't appear to have registered with the FEC—though one "Kanye Deez Nutz West" did file with the Green Party in 2015 under the address "1977 Golddigger Avenue, Suite Yeezus." He does, however, already have two big-name endorsements: Predictably, Kim Kardashian West; and Elon Musk, who tweeted, "You have my full support!" Reuters notes that the deadline for independent candidates to get on the ballot hasn't yet passed in many states. (Read more Kanye West 2020 stories.)