NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Responds to Trump

(Newser) – Hours after President Trump claimed that Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, should apologize for the noose "HOAX" at Talladega Superspeedway, Wallace had something to say in response. Though he didn't direct it at Trump: Rather, he framed it as a letter "to the next generation and little ones following my foot steps." "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others,” he tweeted. "You have to be prepared for that. You don’t learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen." NASCAR, for its part, has said the noose was no hoax.

"Never let anybody tell you you can’t do something!" Wallace continued. "God put us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to greater heights! Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins." Yahoo Sports reports White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed Trump's comments on Wallace Monday, saying Wallace needs to "acknowledge" that the FBI investigated and did not deem the noose to be a hate crime—even though Wallace has already done that multiple times. She also compared the situation to the Jussie Smollett attack, implying Wallace staged the whole thing, even though he never saw the noose, the site notes. (Read more Bubba Wallace stories.)

