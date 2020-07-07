Halle Berry Ditches Trans Role After Outcry

(Newser) – Over the weekend, Halle Berry mentioned in an Instagram Live interview that she was excited about a potential new role—playing a transgender man in an unspecified project. Now the 53-year-old actress is apologizing, reports CNN. "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," she tweeted. Berry also promised to be an "ally" on that point.

Berry's initial comments had drawn criticism from the LGBT community, and she took notice. "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake," she wrote. In this case, the apology seems to be going over well. The group GLAAD thanked Berry for listening to the concerns of trans people and said "other powerful people should do the same." Trans actor Scott Schofield tells People he is grateful to Berry "for listening deeply and responding so quickly and graciously." (Another celeb is at odds with the trans community.)

