Eagles Star Sorry for Anti-Semitic 'Hitler Quote'

(Newser) – Eagles star DeSean Jackson has apologized for sharing a deeply anti-Semitic quote that he thought was from Adolf Hitler. In an Instagram post Monday, the wide receiver posted a photo of highlighted text "detailing a conspiracy theory about a Jewish plot to oppress African Americans," as NBC News puts it. The Washington Post reports the passage stated that white Jews know "the Negroes are the real Children of Israel" and they "will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were." In a second post, Jackson blacked out most of the screed but left the part about "world domination." He later removed both posts. Snopes reports the quote was not actually said by Hitler.

"I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying," Jackson said in an Instagram post Tuesday. "Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered," the 33-year-old said. "We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism." The Eagles said they had spoken to Jackson about the "offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling" messages, the BBC reports. "We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action," the team said. The NFL said it had spoken to the Eagles about the comments, which "stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality, and inclusion." (Read more DeSean Jackson stories.)

