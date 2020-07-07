Usain Bolt's Daughter Has Perfect Middle Name

(Newser) – We already knew Usain Bolt was pretty good at running sprints. Now we know he's skilled at naming babies, too: On Tuesday, Bolt revealed that his new daughter is named Olympia Lightning Bolt, reports TMZ. The 33-year-old and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, had their first child in May. “I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family," he wrote, per Yahoo Sports. Bolt hopes to have three children in all, but he has said he won't encourage them to pursue sprinting as a career. (Another big-name athlete went with "Olympia" as part of her baby's name.)