Chief Justice Fell in June, Was Hospitalized

(Newser) – John Roberts fell while walking near his home on June 21 and was briefly hospitalized, a spokesperson for the US Supreme Court's chief justice said Tuesday. "The Chief Justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home," the high court's public information officer said. "The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ... believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

A source tells CNN the fall happened at the Chevy Chase Club, a Maryland country club; other members reportedly witnessed it. The Washington Post first reported the story, and the court confirmed it in response to that. When asked why no statement was made immediately after the fall, the spokesperson said, "The injury was not significant; he stayed overnight out of an abundance of caution and went home first thing in the morning." Roberts, 65, has had two seizures, in 1993 and 2007, but the rep says doctors ruled that out as a factor in this incident. (Read more John Roberts stories.)

