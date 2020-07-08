Mary Kay Letourneau Dead at 58

(Newser) – Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him, has died. She was 58. Her lawyer David Gehrke told multiple news outlets Letourneau died Tuesday of cancer, the AP reports. Letourneau was a married mother of four having difficulties with her marriage in 1996 when Vili Fualaau was a precocious 12-year-old in Letourneau’s class at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, a south Seattle suburb. At about 1:20am on June 19, 1996, police discovered them in a minivan parked at the Des Moines Marina. Letourneau, then 34, initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on.

About two months after the marina incident, Letourneau became pregnant with the couple’s first daughter. Their second child was conceived in 1998, after Letourneau had pleaded guilty to child rape. Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Washington, after she finished serving time in prison. They had previously characterized their relationship as one of love, and even wrote a book together—Un Seul Crime, L’Amour, or Only One Crime, Love. Their story was also the subject of a USA Network movie, All American Girl. King County court records show Fualaau asked the court for a legal separation from Letourneau on May 9, 2017. NBC News reports the divorce was finalized last year, but sources tell CNN Fualaau was caring for Letourneau during the last month of her life and was present when she died.