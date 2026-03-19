FIFA Fines Israel, Says Iran Should Play in US

FIFA fined the Israeli soccer federation for breaching anti-discrimination regulations on Thursday while dampening Iran's attempts to move its World Cup matches in June from the US to Mexico. Global soccer's governing body wants the tournament "to go ahead as scheduled," President Gianni Infantino said, the AP reports. "FIFA can't solve geopolitical conflicts," said Infantino, who presented President Trump with a specially created peace prize at the World Cup draw in December. The organization took no action on a Palestinian request to suspend Israel from global soccer for allowing clubs based in West Bank settlements.

Two separate Palestinian soccer federation petitions were addressed in Thursday's announcement. FIFA fined the Israel Football Association $190,000 on disciplinary charges relating to "discrimination and racist abuse," plus "offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play." The Israeli federation was held responsible by three FIFA judges for "tolerance of politicized and militaristic messaging within football contexts," notably by fans of Beitar Jerusalem, and the "systemic exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in Israeli settlements." FIFA disciplinary judges did uphold charges against Israeli soccer for institutional discrimination and also cited offensive social media comments by senior officials.

"The conduct of the IFA, in failing to take meaningful action against Beitar Jerusalem FC—a club whose supporters have engaged in persistent and well-documented racist behavior—constitutes a clear violation," the FIFA disciplinary panel said. One-third of the fine must be spent by Israeli officials, FIFA ruled, on "implementation of a comprehensive plan to ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents." Iranian government and soccer officials have said that they do not want to boycott the World Cup but that it is not possible for the national team to come to the US because of the attacks that began Feb. 28.