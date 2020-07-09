Restaurant Photos May Have Cost Cohen His Freedom

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is back in federal custody less than two months after being released, reports ABC News. In May, the former Trump attorney was allowed to leave federal prison and return to New York City to finish his sentence at home because of coronavirus fears. But over the July 4th weekend, the New York Post snapped photographs of him out at a Manhattan restaurant near his home with his wife and another couple. Those photos may have prompted authorities to take Cohen back into custody, his attorney tells NBC News.

Federal authorities have not confirmed the reason. The 53-year-old was about a year into his three-sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress when he received his prison furlough. It wasn't immediately clear if the restaurant visit would constitute a violation of his furlough agreement, though Cohen was not supposed to leave his home without permission, per the Post. Previously, Cohen had been serving his time at a federal prison in Otisville, about 75 miles northwest of New York City, per the New York Times. (Read more Michael Cohen stories.)

