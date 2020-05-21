Former Trump Lawyer Goes Home After a Year in Prison

(Newser) – After serving just over a year in a federal prison, Michael Cohen was released Thursday and returned to his home in New York City. After winning his release because of concern he'd contract the coronavirus in prison, President Trump's former lawyer will serve the rest of his three-year sentence at home, NBC News reports. Cohen didn't speak to reporters outside his apartment building but later tweeted that he was glad to be back with his family. "There is so much I want to say and intend to say," he posted. "But now is not the right time. Soon." The federal Bureau of Prisons had agreed to Cohen's release in April, and he was to go home May 1; his lawyer said the delay was unexplained.

Because of the pandemic, more than 2,900 inmates have been allowed to serve under home confinement in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reports. US Attorney General William Barr has told prisons to take steps to counter the spread of the virus, per NPR. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to a host of political and financial offenses that a judge called a "veritable smorgasbord" of crimes, including making secret payments to women who said they'd had affairs with Trump, lying to Congress about the president’s business dealings, and not reporting millions of dollars in income. Cohen has given damning testimony about Trump before Congress, calling his former client "racist" and "a con man." (Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, also has been released to his home.)

