Trump Swipes at Lindsey Graham

(Newser) – Relations between President Trump and usual Senate ally Lindsey Graham appear to be fraying. On Thursday, in a series of tweets criticizing the Supreme Court's rulings on his financial records, Trump insisted he is being treated far more harshly than previous presidents, especially President Obama. “We have a totally corrupt previous Administration, including a President and Vice President who spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT...and nothing happens to them," he wrote. As Politico notes, Trump then made a point to name Graham’s committee: “No Republican Senate Judiciary response.”

Graham has not responded to the presidential dig, but the criticism comes soon after Graham distanced himself from the president on other issues. The State counts five times in recent weeks in which the South Carolina senator publicly opposed Trump. The most recent was when Graham defended NASCAR and Black driver Bubba Wallace from the president's criticism. "I don’t think Bubba Wallace has anything to apologize for,” said Graham, who is up for re-election against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, a strong fundraiser. (Read more President Trump stories.)

