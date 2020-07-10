Report: Feds Are Working Hard to Prevent Maxwell Suicide

(Newser) – After the death of Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody last year, authorities don't want to be be embarrassed by another high-profile suicide—and they don't want Ghislaine Maxwell to escape justice. A source tells the AP that after Epstein's former girlfriend was moved to a federal detention center in New York City this week, authorities took away her clothing and bedsheets and made her wear paper attire. The official, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, says the Justice Department has put officials from outside the troubled Bureau of Prisons in charge of ensuring that Maxwell, who is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein to abuse, doesn't harm herself or get harmed by other inmates.

The official says other protocols in place to prevent Maxwell from killing herself at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center include monitoring her cell and ensuring that she has a roommate. Attorney General William Barr told ABC this week that he is doing his utmost to ensure Maxwell makes it to trial. He said he was "livid" after Epstein's death last year and the Justice Department has instructed the Bureau of Prisons "to tell us specifically the protocols they're following and we have a number of redundant systems to monitor the situation." Maxwell, who was arrested by federal agents at a private New Hampshire retreat last week, is due to appear remotely via video at a bail hearing and arraignment July 14. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)

