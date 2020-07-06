Ghislaine Maxwell Moved to NYC Detention Center

(Newser) – Ghislaine Maxwell is now in a federal detention center in New York City—but it isn't the one where former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein died last year. The British former socialite, who is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse, was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, CNN reports. Epstein died by suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan 11 months ago. Maxwell, who was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday, faces multiple charges related to Epstein's abuse of girls. Prosecutors say the 58-year-old helped "recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims" she knew were underage.

Maxwell is being held in Brooklyn, but she is being prosecuted in Manhattan, where prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance. "Somebody made the conscious decision, 'let’s not house her where Epstein was housed,'" former prison official Jack Donson tells the AP. He says he expects Maxwell—who faces an immediate 14-day quarantine and coronavirus testing—will be very closely watched at the Brooklyn facility. At Friday's hearing, prosecutors will argue against granting Maxwell bail. In a memo, they noted that she is extremely wealthy, holds three passports, and has " absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence." (She was arrested after more than 20 officers stormed her rural retreat.)

