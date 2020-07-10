(Newser) – President Trump held a roundtable at the White House Thursday, which included a signing of an executive order on his Hispanic Prosperity Initiative. Among the Latino supporters in attendance was Robert Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods, said to be the largest Hispanic/Latino-owned food company in the US—and it's what Unanue said at the event that's making headlines. "We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue said, per NBC News. That statement set off an online firestorm within the Latino community, which has been miffed at Trump for going after immigrants from Latin America. The hashtags #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods, and #Goyaway began circulating soon after Unanue spoke.

Among the prominent names criticizing Unanue, per USA Today: former Housing and Urban Development Secretary and presidential contender Julian Castro. "@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations," Castro tweeted Thursday evening. "Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, posted, "Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo.'" Despite Trump's past remarks about Mexicans and other Hispanic immigrants, a recent Noticias Telemundo poll predicts the president will draw between 25% and 30% of the Latino vote in November, per Newsweek. (Read more boycott stories.)

