Lea Michele Flees Twitter After Former Castmate Disappears

Lea Michele pulled the plug on her Twitter account Saturday amid trolling over the apparent death of former Glee co-star Naya Rivera, Us Weekly reports. Michele abandoned the site just three days after Rivera, 33, vanished at a California lake with her 4-year-old son, Josey, who turned up alone on their rented pontoon boat. Twitter users were apparently urging Michele, 33, to say something about Rivera's disappearance, and the Independent reports that some tweets were "abusive." It all harks back to May, when Michele's old castmates made racially tinged accusations about her on-set behavior.

Samantha Marie Ware, a Black actor, said Michele made her life on set a "living hell" with "traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood." Others pitched in, but Rivera wrote in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry that "I don't hate Lea, and I never have," adding that "Lea was a lot more sensitive, though, and sometimes it seemed like she blamed me for anything and everything that went wrong." Michele later apologized for her behavior but lost an endorsement gig with the meal-kit delivery service HelloFresh. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the search for Rivera goes on at Lake Piru.


