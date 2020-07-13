Lisa Marie Presley's Son Dead at 27

(Newser) – Lisa Marie Presley's son, the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, is dead at 27. Presley's rep confirmed the death of Benjamin Keough to the AP Sunday. TMZ says Keough, who kept a low profile but looked quite a bit like his famous grandfather, apparently took his own life. According to the gossip site, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Lisa Marie Presley's statement reads. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.” Keough's 31-year-old sister, Riley, is a model and actress. (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)