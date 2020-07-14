Influencer, 24, and Her Unborn Baby Die Suddenly

(Newser) – Dancer and influencer Nicole Thea was eight months pregnant with a son she and her partner had named Reign when tragedy struck suddenly. Both the 24-year-old and her unborn child died Saturday morning, Thea's mom posted on the social media star's Instagram account. "As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," she wrote. "My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven." No details on the circumstances were given.

As the BBC reports, Thea had been frequently updating followers on her pregnancy, and her mom said her partner—dancer Global Boga of the group Ghana Boyz, per NBC News—had decided to allow several YouTube videos Thea had previously scheduled to go ahead and post posthumously. Thea had more than 80,000 followers on YouTube and more than 100,000 on Instagram; she was known for posting videos about both dance and beauty, and had her own jewelry and eyelash line, the Thea Kollection. (Read more Instagram stories.)

