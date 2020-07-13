Kelly Preston's Final Movie Role Was With Travolta

(Newser) – Ella Bleu Travolta has shared a poignant tribute to mother Kelly Preston, who died on Sunday after a two-year battle with breast cancer. "I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful, and loving as you," the 20-year-old said in an Instagram post. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy." She thanked Preston for making the world a better place, adding, "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama." More:

She was "in awe" of her daughter. Preston, who is also survived by husband John Travolta and son Benjamin, 9, said she was "in absolute awe" of her daughter after Ella appeared in The Poison Rose with her father last year, Fox reports. "I am beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but most of all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter," she said.