MythBusters Co-Host Dead at 49

(Newser) – Grant Imahara, a MythBusters co-host from 2005 to 2014, died suddenly at age 49 Monday, Deadline reports. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the cause of death was a brain aneurysm. "I’m at a loss. No words," former fellow MythBusters co-host Adam Savage tweeted. "I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend."

An electrical engineer and roboticist, Imahara worked at Lucasfilm's THX and Industrial Light and Magic divisions for nine years before joining the Discovery Channel's MythBusters, where he used his training to design and build robots and operate various computers and electronics—but he also skydived and drove stunt cars. He reunited with fellow former co-hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci in 2016 on Netflix's White Rabbit Project, which also involved investigations using experiments and builds, per Variety. (Read more MythBusters stories.)

