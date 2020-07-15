 
California's Foie Gras Ban Lifted

Sort of
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 15, 2020 2:29 AM CDT

(Newser) – New York City just decided to ban the "cruel delicacy," foie gras—but it's back on the menu in California. The state banned the food, the fattened liver of a duck or goose, back in 2004, though the ban has been on and off due to various court rulings over the past few years. But thanks to a ruling Tuesday, it's now once again legal to serve it in the state, Eater reports. The catch is that the foie gras must be from an out-of-state seller and be transported by a third-party. The AP explains the ins and outs here. (Read more foie gras stories.)

