On Monday evening—the same day that the gag order against her was lifted, and on the eve of when her new tell-all was set to be released—Mary Trump made her first tweet in years: "Happy Infrastructure Week," a long-running joke referring to the inability of her uncle, President Trump, to stay on message. Her own message, however, came through loud and clear during an interview with ABC News, a clip of which made the rounds on Tuesday. During the sit-down promoting her new book, Too Much and Never Enough, Mary Trump told George Stephanopoulos she visited the president just a few months into his new job in the Oval Office, and that he "already seemed very strained by the pressures" and "tired ... like this is not what he signed up for."

Mary Trump, the daughter of the president's late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., also called her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., a "sociopath" who left her uncle "utterly incapable of leading this country." "He was incredibly driven in a way that turned other people, including his children [and] wife, into pawns to be used to his own ends." When Stephanopoulos asked Mary Trump what she would say to the president if she saw him today, she offered a one-word answer: "Resign." She tweeted once more Tuesday evening: "Vive la Resistance!," along with a hashtag for July 14's #BastilleDay. The White House referred Tuesday to a previous statement on Mary Trump, which noted "this book is clearly in the author's own financial self-interest" and that the president's relationship with his father was "warm" and "loving." More of the Mary Trump interview is to air Wednesday on Good Morning America. (Read more Mary Trump stories.)

