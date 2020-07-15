Naya Rivera's Autopsy Results Released

(Newser) – Glee star Naya Rivera died by accidental drowning, according to autopsy results released Tuesday, CNN reports. "There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing," the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office says, per TMZ. Authorities have also said there is no evidence of foul play and that Rivera's death was an accident, not a suicide. Currents were strong at southern California's Lake Piru the day Rivera went under, having apparently used her last breath to save her 4-year-old son.

Also Tuesday, Rivera's family spoke out for the first time, saying that "heaven gained our sassy angel." "While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit," their statement says. "Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister." The creators of Glee also released a statement, and noted they are starting a scholarship fund for Rivera's son. "Naya could act, she could dance, and she could sing (could she ever sing!)," their statement says. "She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around." (Rivera is the third Glee star to die in their 30s.)

