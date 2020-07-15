Dancing With the Stars Reveals New Host

(Newser) – Taking over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars: Tyra Banks. ABC announced the supermodel will be the new, solo, host of the reality competition for its 29th season, though it's still not clear when that season will premiere, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the AP reports. Banks, the co-creator of America's Next Top Model, says in a statement she enjoys DWTS' "fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk." Sources tell TMZ Banks, who will also be an executive producer for the show, has been in talks with the network before it booted Bergeron, who had been hosting since the show's inception, and Andrews. (Read more Dancing with the Stars stories.)