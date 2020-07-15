(Newser) – Nearly 90 people were arrested Tuesday evening outside a home co-owned by the Kentucky attorney general after holding what organizers deemed a "call to action seeking justice" for Breonna Taylor. WDRB reports that protesters with the social justice group Until Freedom converged at around 4:30pm upon the lawn of AG Daniel Cameron's house in the St. Matthews suburb of Louisville, with some of the demonstrators said to have come from as far as Atlanta and New York. The organizers put up video on Facebook showing the protest as it took place, per the Lexington Herald-Leader. By 5pm, the cops had shown up, and by 6pm, protesters were seen lined up by police, waiting to be taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Cameron's office and the FBI have been investigating the March shooting death of Taylor, 26, by Louisville police, who were executing a no-knock warrant at her home. One of the three officers involved has been fired; the other two are still employed by the department. In a statement issued later Tuesday night, Cameron insisted the ongoing probe into Taylor's death was "thorough and fair," and that protesters were just trying to "escalate" things. "That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community," he said. The 87 protesters who didn't leave after a warning were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and intimidating a participant in a legal process. Many were later released on their own recognizance, with October hearings set, per the Courier Journal. The paper lists Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta as being among those arrested. (Read more Kentucky stories.)

