It looks like Kanye West won't be your next president. The rapper has reportedly bowed out of the 2020 presidential race less than two weeks after indicating he would run. He did try. New York's Ben Jacobs reports West hired political operatives tasked with getting him on the ballot as a third-party candidate in South Carolina and Florida (where 132,781 signatures were needed by Wednesday's deadline). One of West's hires, election strategist Steve Kramer, told Jacobs that the team was preparing a Federal Election Commission filing on Thursday. He described "overwhelming support" for West. But hours later, amid silence from West's camp, Kramer told Jacobs that the rapper was "out." "I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled," he said. West, who shared a video of him registering to vote that same day, had received 2% support in a national presidential poll, per the Hill.