Nation's Biggest Retailers Are Making Masks Mandatory

More states have also introduced mask orders
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 15, 2020 6:05 PM CDT

(Newser) – With coronavirus cases rising in dozens of states, America's two biggest retailers have made masks mandatory for shoppers nationwide. Walmart announced Wednesday that face masks will be required at all Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations as of Monday, the Washington Post reports. The company said around two-thirds of its stores are in areas where public health regulations already require masks to be worn. Kroger announced later in the day that masks will be required in all its stores starting next Wednesday. In other developments:

  • Cases rising in 46 states. According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of date from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of new cases across 46 states is higher than their average in the last two weeks. That's up from 44 states at the start of the month and 21 at the beginning of June. In some states, including Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, new cases are up more than 20% from a week earlier. The proportion of COVID-19 cases that come back positive has been rising since mid-June and now stands at 8.7%.
  • Rose Parade canceled. In Pasadena, Calif., organizers said the 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled, though they hope the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl college football game will still go ahead, the AP reports. This is the first time the parade has been called off since 1945.

