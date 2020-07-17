17 Women Accuse Redskins Execs of Sexual Harassment

(Newser) – Fifteen women who used to work for the Washington Redskins are coming forward to reveal sexual harassment they suffered while working for the NFL team. The allegations span the years from 2006 to 2019, and they include unwanted sexual comments or sexual overtures, unwanted touching, and directives to dress revealingly or flirt in order to close deals with clients. Three former members of team owner Daniel Snyder's inner circle as well as two longtime members of the team's personnel department are among the accused, according to the Washington Post's deep dive on the subject. Two female reporters who covered the team also revealed similar allegations. The team has retained a law firm to review the claims, USA Today reports.

The stories reported to the Post, by 14 anonymous women plus one who gave her name, include staffers commenting on women's bodies, asking women if they were interested in them romantically, and making comments like telling one woman to expect an "inappropriate hug … And don't worry that will be a stapler in my pocket, nothing else." One is also accused of pinching a woman's butt, and another is accused of verbally abusing the women alongside sexually harassing them. Several of the accused have been fired recently or left the team on their own. "It was the most miserable experience of my life," one of the women says. "And we all tolerated it because we knew if we complained—and they reminded us of this—there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat." See the Post for much more.


