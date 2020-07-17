(Newser) – An arrest has been made in the gruesome Manhattan murder of 33-year-old tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh. Two officials tell the New York Times that 21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil, Saleh's personal assistant, was taken into custody Friday morning and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder, as well as other crimes. The body of Saleh, CEO of the Gokada motorcycle ride-hailing company in Nigeria, was discovered Tuesday by his sister inside his $2.25 million luxury condo on the Lower East Side. His head and limbs had been severed, with parts placed in bags, and an electric saw was plugged in nearby. Investigators now believe Saleh was killed on Monday, and that the killer used Saleh's credit card to pay for a car to go to Home Depot for cleaning supplies.

The next day, cops say, the killer went back to Saleh's apartment to dismember Saleh's body and use those cleaning supplies to remove all traces of the murder. They believe Saleh's sister scared off the killer when she arrived, causing him to flee out a back entrance. As for the motive, investigators think it came down to money. They say Saleh had discovered Haspil was responsible for swiping tens of thousands of dollars from him, though it's not immediately clear why a murder plot entered the picture: Saleh reportedly put a repayment plan of sorts in place and didn't call police on Haspil. Per 1010 WINS, the medical examiner is still trying to determine the cause of death for Saleh. The investigation into his killing continues.


